Gwen Stefani leads congratulations as Blake Shelton's act wins The Voice

Gwen Stefani led the congratulations as her boyfriend Blake Shelton's act Chloe Kohanski was crowned the winner of U.S. TV talent show The Voice on Tuesday night (19Dec17).

The No Doubt frontwoman was in the audience with her sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine and three-year-old Apollo, whose father is Gwen's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, to watch the finale of the programme.

And after Chloe beat her competition Red Marlow, Addison Agen and Brooke Simpson to take the top spot, Gwen was among the first to celebrate her beau's victory.

Watching the moment Chloe was announced as winner on a television backstage, Gwen shared a selfie video on her Instagram Stories in which she shrieked: "Blakey won!"

She later shared more video footage after Blake made his way backstage, showing her sons rallying around the country singer for celebratory hugs after his triumph. "He won!!" she captioned the clip.

The boys were also seen trying on Blake's custom-made jacket, which featured the slogan "Sexiest Man Alive" emblazoned in sequins on the back. Gwen also couldn't resist sporting the jacket, which referenced the title Blake was given by People magazine earlier this year.

Following his win, Blake admitted he predicts big things for Chloe, telling USA Today: "I truly think Chloe can go on from here and become the first star that we've had come out of this show that can have some hit songs."

"The record company just needs to give her the platform. If they can really do that it's going to be easy," he added.

Meanwhile, Chloe said that she knows she has made a friend for life in Blake, smiling: "I'm very stoked that we won this together, but regardless I think we would have worked together and kept it going. It's not just for the show, it's real."