Lady Gaga confirms Las Vegas residency

Viva Las Vegas! Lady Gaga has confirmed plans for a residency in Sin City.

Recent reports suggested the Poker Face singer had signed a deal for a series of shows at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.

Sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she was preparing to announce 36 shows at the venue over the course of a year.

Gaga has been up for the idea for quite some time and in January (17) she said, "I'm excited someday to do that... I love Las Vegas and the people there, and I love showbusiness. I'm a real old-fashioned girl."

And now the 31-year-old, who performed the penultimate date of the North American leg of her Joanne World Tour in Las Vegas on Saturday night (16Dec17), has confirmed residency news.

"The rumors are true I will have my own residency in Las Vegas at MGM’s Park Theater," Gaga wrote on her Instagram. "I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family.

"I couldn’t have done it without my amazing fans, little monsters and team. We love you so much. Meet me in Las Vegas!! This is just the beginning of a new era!"

The pop superstar also released a statement confirming the news. It reads: "It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas.

"I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners - you can count on this performer always for one thing... I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!"

The new show will begin in December, 2018.