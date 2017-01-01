Joe Jonas asks fans to pray for tour manager after 'terrible accident'

Joe Jonas has asked his fans to send prayers and donate cash to DNCE's tour manager after he was involved in a "terrible accident" in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dan Lipski, who acts as tour manager for Joe's band, suffered the unspecified accident in the Thai capital and is now in a local hospital.

Joe posted a picture of Dan on Instagram and asked his fans to donate to a GoFundMe page raising money to fly him back to America to recuperate.

"Please send Love and Prayers to my Good Friend & DNCE Tour Manager @danlipski he was in a terrible accident," the 28-year-old singer wrote. "If you can please donate to the link in my bio for him. (praying emoji) We love you Dan."

As of Tuesday (19Dec17) afternoon, more than $32,250 (£24,300) had been donated to help Joe's pal and manager. His friends are aiming to raise $40,000 (£30,000).

A post on the fundraising page describing Dan's predicament reads, "He is badly injured and in a hospital there and although his health is improving, it's likely he'll be in the hospital for weeks to come."

The other members of DNCE also asked their Instagram followers to donate to Dan, with Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle all paying tribute to their tour manager. Joe's fiancee Sophie Turner also shared a link to the page with her followers.

In her plea, she wrote, "Hi everyone...My friend Dan Lipski was in a terrible accident recently, and it's critical that we raise as much money as we can for him."

Jack, DNCE's drummer, added, "My good friend and tour manager needs our lovin (sic). Dan was in a very serious accident last week and could use some extra help getting back on his feet in the upcoming weeks. I put the link in my bio to the go fund me for him if you're able to help out."

The band have not made any further details of the accident or Dan's injuries public.