NEWS Selena Gomez's mum taken to hospital







Selena Gomez's mum was reportedly taken to hospital after a family member called the police to check on her welfare last week (ends17Dec17).



Police officers reported to a hotel in the Los Angeles area last week after a family member requested a welfare check be carried out on Mandy Teefey, according to TMZ.com. She was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and medics checked her out at the facility.



Sources have told the website that she had a heated conversation with Selena earlier that day about her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber, and Mandy "flipped" after being told the pair were undergoing couples therapy.



It is not clear if Mandy, 41, has been released from hospital. She is also mother to four-year-old Gracie, her daughter with second husband Brian Teefey.



Selena has been spotted enjoying time with Justin in the past month and seemingly confirmed they were back together by locking lips at an ice hockey game in Los Angeles in November.



The Fetish singer's family are reportedly not huge Justin fans following their on-off relationship which lasted from 2011 to 2014.



The 25-year-old, whose split from The Weeknd was confirmed in October, reportedly connected with Justin as friends after she had her own health crisis over the summer. She underwent a kidney transplant as part of her struggle with the autoimmune disease lupus and her good friend Francia Raisa volunteered to donate one of her kidneys.



When asked by Billboard magazine at the end of November what brought Justin back into her life, Selena replied: "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

