Lady Gaga books Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga has reportedly signed a deal for a series of residency shows in Las Vegas in late 2018.
The Poker Face singer has signed a contract to perform at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, which is due to be rebranded as the Park MGM in 2018, according to Vitalvegas.com.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reported the news on Monday (18Dec17), revealing that Gaga is preparing to announce a stint of 36 shows at the venue. She will allegedly receive $400,000 (£300,000) per performance for the run, which is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018 and last a year, with the possibility of an extension into 2019.
A source told the website that reports of her deal being worth $100 million (£75 million) for 60 shows is "way, way, way, off."
The singer's Las Vegas residency has been rumoured for some time, and when asked about possibly doing a series of shows by hosts of local radio station Mix 94.1 FM in January, she replied, "I'm excited someday to do that... I love Las Vegas and the people there, and I love show business. I'm a real old-fashioned girl."
Gaga, 31, performed in Sin City on Saturday (16Dec17), the penultimate date of the North American leg of her Joanne World Tour, which ended Inglewood, California on Monday night. The last concert also fell on the anniversary of her late aunt Joanne's death.
"Today is the anniversary of my father's sister Joanne's passing. 12-18-1974," she wrote on Twitter ahead of the show. "It also happens to be our last #JoanneWorldTour date playing North America. I'm very sentimental @MarkRonson, who I wrote Joanne with will be here, in the audience and on stage."
Gaga, who named her album after her aunt, continues the world tour in Europe in January (18).
Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK