Chrissy Teigen jokes 'witchcraft' will relieve pregnancy headaches

Chrissy Teigen joked she is considering turning to witchcraft for a solution to her pregnancy headaches.



The mother-of-one opened up about her struggle with pregnancy migraines on Twitter on Monday night (18Dec17), and begged her followers for advice on a suitable method of pain relief.



Pregnant women are generally restricted from taking strong painkillers unless directed otherwise by a physician. But despite her discomfort, Chrissy still managed to find humour in the situation.



“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant,” she wrote. “But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”



Her followers responded in their thousands with recommendations ranging from lavender and rosemary essential oils, espresso coffee along with Tylenol (painkiller), or even more bizarrely a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin with a small coffee, advised one follower.



The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host, who shares daughter Luna, 20 months, with her musician husband John Legend, announced their pregnancy on Instagram in November, with a cute video featuring the couple's daughter.



"Luna, what's in here?" the mother-to-be can be heard asking, referring to her stomach, prompting little Luna to reply, "Baby!"



"It's John's!" Chrissy captioned the clip.



Chrissy previously revealed she was going to be implanted with a frozen embryo as part of their in vitro fertilisation treatment to expand their family. The last time she did this, the couple ended up with Luna, and she hoped the third time would be a charm too.



"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she explained to InStyle magazine.

The pregnancy resulted from the third and final embryo from a batch of 20 eggs they had previously had frozen.

