NEWS Kelly Rowland shoots down rumours of Destiny's Child Coachella reunion Newsdesk Share with :







Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland has dismissed chatter surrounding a possible Destiny's Child reunion at next spring's (18) Coachella Music Festival in California.



Rumours began to swirl after Michelle Williams and original band members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson dropped hints on social media that they would be joining Beyonce during her rescheduled set at the event next April (18).



But, much to the dismay of fans, Rowland has squashed the chatter.



“I have no idea about any of that,” Rowland told People on Sunday (17Dec17).



The singer revealed she would jump at the chance to rejoin her former bandmates but notes the group has yet to discuss the matter.



She added, “I mean, I gladly accept that very much but it’s nothing that we recently talked about."



Destiny's Child has not appeared onstage together since 2013 when Rowland and Williams joined Beyonce during her Super Bowl halftime show.



Fans began bracing themselves for Destiny's Child to reunite earlier this month (Dec17) after Williams posted a photo of herself wearing her Super Bowl outfit with a bee emoji on Instagram. The image was timed with Roberson taking to Twitter to mention a secret project she is not yet allowed to discuss. Jackson also paid tribute to the band by sharing a photo of the group on the social media site in October.



Beyonce was initially scheduled to perform at Coachella this year (17), but she was forced to drop out after falling pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in June. Lady Gaga stepped in as her replacement and headlined the two-weekend event.

