Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova are parents to secret twins

Enrique Iglesias is a new dad - to twins, according to reports.

The pop star and his longtime girlfriend Anna Kournikova welcomed the babies over the weekend (16-17Dec17), multiple sources state.

The pregnancy and birth come as a huge surprise to both stars' fans as no one but close friends and family even knew the former tennis ace was expecting.

Sources tell TMZ Anna gave birth to a baby boy and a girl on Saturday (16Dec17) in Miami, Florida, and the newborns' names are Nicholas and Lucy, but this has not been confirmed by the new parents or any of their representatives, who have keep the news from the media for much of 2017.

The couple's privacy was protected by the fact Anna has been out of the public eye for over a year, prompting ongoing questions about the state of the pair's romance.

Enrique and his sportswoman girlfriend have been together since 2001, but they have rarely been spotted out together and keep their romance well away from prying eyes.

There have been ongoing split and marriage stories for years, but neither the singer nor his partner have confirmed any rumour about their private life together.

Earlier this year, Iglesias revealed his own dad had yet to meet his girlfriend.

"They have to meet at some point," he said, according to The Sun newspaper, adding that Anna and his father are rarely in the same country at the same time.