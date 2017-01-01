Justin Bieber gives his car a Christmas makeover

Justin Bieber got into the festive spirit over the weekend (16-17Dec17) by giving his car a Christmas makeover.

The Sorry singer took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to show off his redecorated Mercedes-Benz G-Class, also known as the G-Wagon, which had been completely made over with Christmas scenes, featuring images of Santa Claus, penguins, and a polar bear family cuddling up together in the North Pole.

The front featured a design to make it look like it was wrapped up like a present and the rear contained Christmas trees, baubles, and a Santa Claus holding a present over the spare wheel holder.

In his video, he told the camera, "Homies came to me and they were trippin' like, 'JB, you ain't in the Christmas spirit, dog.' I was like, 'Oh really? Oh really, boy? Oh really, dog?' Pull up in the Christmas G-Wagon on them, you already know... Aye, you know you trippin', you know you trippin' dog."

The Canadian star had already proved he was in the Christmas spirit by uploading a video showing him decorating his Christmas tree to the tune of holiday classic Jingle Bell Rock in a time lapse video on Instagram earlier in the week. At the end, a topless Justin, dressed only in khaki pants, jumped in front of the camera and smiled.

The 23-year-old singer recently got back together with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who he flew to Seattle, Washington on a private jet over the weekend for a date at the Sugar Factory. However, a source told People they will be spending Christmas separately.

"Justin's family always loved Selena, but Selena's family is still not happy about her seeing Justin," the source explained. "Selena doesn't bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited."