Victoria Beckham shares joy as family reunited for Christmas

Victoria Beckham shared her joy at having her family reunited, as eldest son Brooklyn Beckham returned home for the festive season.

The 43-year-old fashion designer was over the moon about having her four children - sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and daughter Harper, six - together again at their luxury home in London.

"I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!!,” she captioned the sweet snap on Instagram on Saturday (16Dec17). In the shot, Brooklyn is proudly embracing his three younger siblings after returning to the city for the holidays from college in New York City.

The teenager, who has already published his first book, What I See, moved to the New York earlier this year to attend Parsons School of Design to study photography.

“@brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx,” Victoria added. “Love u @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x.”

However, one person who wasn't happy with the family reunion was Brooklyn's girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz. Upset at her beau flying home to London for the festive season, she posted a black-and-white snap of him on Instagram on Friday (15Dec17).

"I miss you," was the heartbreaking caption.

She later posted another shot of her British boyfriend on Saturday, after Victoria shared the snap of Brooklyn's sweet reunion with his siblings.

The family get-together comes days after Brooklyn debuted his sweet tattoo tribute to his siblings. Following in his father David Beckham's heavily inked footsteps, the 18-year-old showed off the numerical tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday (13Dec17), which reads, "0 2 0 5 1 1".

While he offered no explanation, the numbers symbolise the years his three younger siblings were born; brother Romeo in 2002, Cruz in 2005 and sister Harper in 2011.