Katy Perry serenades mother during concert

Katy Perry serenaded her mother during one of her concerts.

The 33-year-old was on stage in Tampa, Florida on Friday (15Dec17) when she called Mary Perry on her 70th birthday.

Katy recruited the entire audience of around 10,000 to sing Happy Birthday to her mum, who was very happy to hear from her daughter, and even called her by her nickname. "Hi, Feather," Mary adorably said before Katy and the crowd broke into song.

However, her mother's birthday celebrations were short-lived, as the Roar hitmaker revealed on Twitter that her family was being evacuated for the second time from their Santa Barbara home.

"Woke up to wish my mom a happy 70th birthday today to find my brother evacuating them from the insane #ThomasFire in Santa Barbara County that has kicked up once again... praying for the firefighters & first responders that are fighting it back as best they can. Love you SB," she wrote on the social media site on Saturday (16Dec17).

More than 200,000 acres have burned in the wildfires since they erupted earlier this month (Dec17), and has left more than 85,000 people without power, with more than 88,000 evacuated.

"Saying a prayer for my hometown of Santa Barbara & Montecito tonight... The #thomasfire is still only 10 per cent contained after devastating #Ventura #Ojai & now #Carpinteria. Over 230,000 acres burned... Have many friends & now even my parents evacuate. My heart breaks for the 805," Katy tweeted on Monday, after her family were evacuated for the first time.

She later took to Twitter again to thank the firefighters attempting to control the blazes, and posted: "Really appreciate you guys and the risk you take keeping us all safe."