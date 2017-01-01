Liam and Cheryl ‘planning mega Christmas celebration’

Liam Payne’s other half Cheryl is apparently planning a super cute first Christmas for their baby son Bear.

The popstar couple welcomed the tot in March, and although he’ll probably be more interested in the wrapping paper, Girls Aloud star Cheryl is said to be going all out this Yuletide.

“Cheryl’s besotted with Bear and has been looking forward to Christmas with him for ages – she started buying gifts months ago and has been planning every little detail to ensure it’s all perfect,” an insider smiled to Britain’s Closer magazine.

“It’ll be a very cute Christmas as she’s having personalised stockings made for herself, Liam and Bear, and getting them all matching festive onesies made. She’s hiring a photographer to do a family photo shoot.”

And the luxurious Christmas isn’t being limited to just the three of them, but both sets of families too. Cheryl, 34, has endured months at home alone as 24-year-old One Direction star Liam toured his solo material around the world, so she’s looking forward to getting him home and celebrating with their nearest and dearest.

“They’re having both of their families over on Christmas Eve night and for Christmas Day lunch - including Liam’s two sisters, their partners and all Cheryl’s nieces and nephews,” the source said. “They know it’s going to be chaotic, but Cheryl can’t wait for the house to be full of children and to surround herself with loved ones after a lonely few months with Liam away touring.”