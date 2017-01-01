Nelly to sue rape accuser

Rapper Nelly has announced plans to sue the woman who accused him of rape.

The Hot in Herre hitmaker was arrested in Washington in October (17) after an unnamed woman told police officials he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus.

But she insisted she would not be pressing charges against the rapper and, as a result, King County prosecutors dropped the case earlier this week (beg11Dec17).

Nelly vehemently denied the allegation, insisting he was "completely innocent" and adding, "I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."

He is now planning to sue.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight on Friday (15Dec17), the hitmaker's attorney tells Entertainment Tonight, "The formal close of the investigation into the false allegations made against Nelly is of course welcome - however expected.

"Nelly recognises the need for women who are victims of sexual assault of any kind to be heard and our existing systems changed. Nelly supports various women’s advocacy groups that deal with Sexual Assault, and violence against women and is dedicated to raising awareness and furthering the conversation to bring about necessary changes. However, this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault.

"Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation."