Ed Sheeran clearly moved by Andrea Bocelli's Perfect duet

Ed Sheeran was fighting back tears as he reworked his hit Perfect with opera superstar Andrea Bocelli at his home in Tuscany, Italy.

The video of the recording session was released on YouTube on Friday (15Dec17) and in the footage Sheeran appears to be awestruck and amazed as he listens to Bocelli sing his tune, retitled Perfect Symphony, in Italian.

In one scene, Ed is on the verge of tears as his duet partner hits the high notes. The opera star's aides also seem to be mesmerised.

In the film, the Shape of You singer, who has already topped the charts around the world with his Perfect collaboration with Beyonce, also checks out Bocelli's home and stares at a wall full of photos featuring the blind singer and his famous friends and duet partners.

At the end of the video, Ed hugs Andrea and says, "Thank you so much for that. That's exactly what I wanted."

Sheeran also tackled Italian for the new version of the song, and the video features the singer/songwriter attempting to master the lyrics in another language.

The pop star recently revealed he's hoping to land the coveted Christmas number one spot in the U.K. with the track, admitting that the recording with Bocelli was "a trick up my sleeve" to keep the hit at the top of the countdown.

His Beyonce duet version debuted at number one in the U.K. last week (08Dec17) and scored a second week at the top of the countdown on Friday (15Dec17). It also landed at number one on the U.S. charts earlier this week (beg11Dec17).

Ed is British bookmakers' favourite to land the number one spot, ahead of Wham's Last Christmas, which has been re-released to honour George Michael, who died on Christmas Day last year (25Dec16).