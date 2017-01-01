Fans convinced Destiny's Child will reunite for Beyonce's Coachella set

Beyonce's superfans have sparked rumours suggesting she will be staging a Destiny's Child reunion at her highly-anticipated comeback set at the 2018 Coachella festival.

The superstar's headlining gig at the California event in April (18) will serve as her first performance since welcoming twins in June (17), and while no official details about her show have been released, some devotees, known as the Beyhive, have pieced together various social media posts which they believe point to the iconic R&B group's impending return.

Beyonce is known to include subtle clues about upcoming projects in her Instagram posts, and a recent photo featured the Formation hitmaker wearing an AC/DC rock T-shirt, with her long hair covering up part of the top so the only letters visible were 'DC'.

A Twitter user with the handle @DaKingKK shared a collage of the perceived hints in a post this week (ends15Dec17), noting how Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams had just shared an image of the black leather boots she wore for the band's last big reunion during Beyonce's Super Bowl half-time show in 2013, which she captioned with a bee emoji.

"THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY," @DaKingKK wrote.

Even original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson are believed to have dropped key clues.

Earlier this month (Dec17), LaTavia teased a top-secret project on Twitter, "I have so much to tell you guys. All I'm allowed to say right now is...never mind", while LeToya reminisced about her Destiny's Child days in October (17), when she posted a picture of the original quartet, and captioned it, "Mood," alongside a red heart emoji for a Throwback Thursday shot.

LeToya and LaTavia were dumped from the line-up in early 2000, when Michelle and Farrah Franklin were brought in as their replacements. Franklin quit the group after just five months, leaving Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle to continue on as a trio until the Independent Women hitmakers parted ways as a band in 2006.

Beyonce had originally been booked to headline this year's (17) Coachella music and arts festival in the Indio desert, but had to postpone the big gig after falling pregnant.

She and husband JAY-Z welcomed son Sir and daughter Rumi over the summer, siblings for their five-year-old girl Blue Ivy.