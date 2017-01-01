Fergie's mother insisted she release clean version of new album

Fergie's mother insisted she release a clean version of her new album Double Dutchess.

The singer released her second studio record in September (17), over a decade after she unveiled her first solo album titled The Dutchess.

Double Dutchess features collaborations with rappers YG and Rick Ross, and in the lead-up to the launch, Fergie's mum Theresa begged her to record the songs without any innuendos or bad language.

"My mom wanted me to make sure to let everyone know that there is a clean version and a parental advisory one," she said of the album during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (14Dec17). "Because she goes to her church and sometimes she'll tell the people to get the album and they would get the wrong one and it would have some grown-up words. But we fully did a clean one."

Fergie also explained that she wanted to record a clean version of the record because her son Axl Jack, whom she shares with her estranged husband Josh Duhamel, appears briefly in the video for A Little Work.

The single is one of the most personal songs on the record, with the star sharing that the lyrics were inspired by her past battles with drug addiction.

"This song is really autobiographical, and it's just one of those ones where I really just lifted everything and just got down to the heart and soul of myself," the 42-year-old said. "This song is really personal because it's about being imperfect and really kind of saying, 'O.K., we're all imperfect in some way.' We've all got something."