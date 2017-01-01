NEWS Mel B paying $500,000 in spousal support to Stephen Belafonte Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B is reportedly paying her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte more than $500,000 (£372,000) in spousal support over the next three years as part of their divorce deal.



The former Spice Girls singer, full name Melanie Brown, agreed to pay Belafonte a total of $6.5 million (£4.8 million) as part of a divorce deal reached in November (17), and it was originally reported she would be paying him $3 million (£2.2 million) in support over three years.



However, it has now been revealed she is paying him $15,000 (£11,000) per month for the next three years, which comes to $180,000 (£134,000) a year and $540,000 (£402,000) in total, according to new documents obtained by TMZ.com.



She also has to pay $200,000 (£150,000) to cover the film producer's attorney fees before a 20 December (17) deadline.



As part of their deal, they agreed that neither of them would pay child support, but they will share joint legal custody of their six-year-old daughter, Madison. He will receive $3.5 million (£2.6 million) from the sale of their former marital home and must destroy any explicit videos featuring Mel.



The producer has already accused the America's Got Talent host of failing to keep her side of the deal, saying she is behind on spousal support payments, won't give him access to the marital home to collect his belongings and help sell it and let her nanny collect Madison on a day he was supposed to see her.



Mel's lawyer hit back at the claims, insisting she was only a few days late with the support funds and had already cut him a cheque for December's payment. She said Belafonte was being unreasonable about visiting the house and has refused to give her advanced notice about when he would stop by.



The singer filed for divorce to end their almost 10-year marriage in March.

