Justin Timberlake welcomes Will Smith to Instagram with throwback photo

Justin Timberlake has welcomed his pal Will Smith to Instagram with a sweet throwback photo.

The Can't Stop the Feeling! singer is a social media pro, with nearly 600 posts and almost 48 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

So, when actor and musician Will finally made his own account, Justin was quick to tag him in an old snap showing them shaking hands at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Welcome to Instagram @willsmith," he captioned the picture. "This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past. I like this photo because it's a photo of you and me. And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important."

The Suicide Squad actor announced he had joined Instagram during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (14Dec17), and the host took it upon herself to help him take and upload his first-ever snaps.

With no captions, Will posted a series of funny pictures of himself alone, as well as with Ellen and some of the episode's guests. Ellen then re-posted one of the photos showing them gazing into a mirror, writing alongside it, "Welcome to Instagram, @WillSmith! Glad I could help. #Repost @WillSmith."

But it didn't take long before Will, 49, appeared to get the hang of the app, sharing an image of him and Ellen recreating a scene from his hit '90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and tagging her in it, before posting an adorable shot of what appears to be him as a baby.

"Ya'll ain't got no filters like this," he captioned it.