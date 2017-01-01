Jamie Foxx celebrates 50th birthday with star-studded party

Jamie Foxx rang in his 50th birthday among his famous friends including rumoured girlfriend Katie Holmes and Leonardo DiCaprio on Wednesday (13Dec17).

The Ray star celebrated the milestone at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, where Ice Cube and Gin and Juice hitmaker Snoop Dogg hit the stage to perform. Foxx also joined them to sing hits including The Jackson 5's I Want You Back.

According to reports, Holmes kept a low profile at the bash, but she and Jamie were spotted enjoying a pre-party dinner at The Highlight Room. Jamie's daughters Corinne and Annalise, who were also in attendance, presented their dad with a birthday cake featuring an old picture of him and the words, Happy 25×2.

Jamie and Katie have been romantically linked since 2013, but have dodged rumours of a relationship for years and have rarely been pictured together in public. In September (17), they were photographed holding hands as they walked barefoot along a beach in Malibu, California.

Katie was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012.

Jamie has previously denied dating Katie, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2013, "The rumours are 100 per cent not true. In fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people."

Her representative also urged the media to stop speculating about the actress' love life, telling GossipCop.com in 2015, "These stories are untrue... Katie is not dating anyone."

However, last year (16), Jamie's pal and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan appeared to confirm they were dating and were "very happy" together, but later backtracked and said she had no knowledge about their relationship.