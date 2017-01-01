Kacey Musgraves loved recording at Sheryl Crow's studio

Newlywed country star Kacey Musgraves had a blast recording her new album at Sheryl Crow's home studio.

The Grammy winner worked on her record above Crow's stables and then got to hang out with the Soak Up the Sun singer.

"She has Guinness on tap, so she would have a Guinness with us," Musgraves tells CMT.com. "We ended up talking about reincarnation one night and getting so heady."

Musgraves had no problems with inspiration while recording the album - last summer's solar eclipse occurred on her birthday while she was in the studio.

"It felt like this majestic time where God was saying, 'This is a moment to be present for, to witness and relish in the beauty of this incredible world'," she says. "That was important for me to include on this record.

"It’s such an ugly time right now with society and politics, and it could be easy to focus on that. But one thing we could use is a little more love and positivity - and pretty colours."

And the fact she was planning a wedding to the love of her life, Ruston Kelly, was a big help: "I’m coming off getting married and being in this golden hour of my personal life, where all these things are finally coming to fruition," she explains. "I found myself inspired to write about this person and all these things he brought out in me that weren’t there before."

Track listing, album art, and a release date for Kacey's new album Golden Hour are expected before the end of the year (17). She'll promote the album on tour with Harry Styles throughout 2018.