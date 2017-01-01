Jennifer Hudson accuses ex of leaking negative stories

Jennifer Hudson has accused her ex-fiance David Otunga of leaking negative stories about her in the media.

The Dreamgirls star's representative confirmed her split last month (Nov17), after it was revealed she had obtained an emergency restraining order against her ex, a former wrestler, claiming it was "in the best interest of their son", eight-year-old David Daniel Otunga, Jr.

She subsequently filed court papers accusing her former fiance of displaying "aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour" towards the Oscar winner - allegations David vehemently denied.

Jennifer has since agreed to drop the restraining order and name Otunga as the primary caregiver of David Jr., as part of a temporary custody deal.

However, Hudson has now filed an emergency motion to bar Otunga and his associates from talking about the couple's custody battle in public. According to The Blast, Jennifer claims David has been telling people he won sole custody of their son, but Hudson is insisting she only dropped the restraining order after he agreed to leave their home. She also alleges David is trying to make her look bad in public and his remarks are affecting their son and her career.

The singer/actress suggests her ex should be held in contempt and has demanded he release a statement retracting his claims about custody and other negative stories about her. She insists a confidentiality agreement was signed in August (17), but David is reportedly questioning the authenticity of the signature.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's ex has accused her of violating the gag order by tossing public disses his way.

In his documents, obtained by The Blast, David accuses the singer of poking fun at their relationship in a 4 December (17) episode of The Voice in America.

He also accuses Jennifer of taking a thinly veiled dig at him in a recent Instagram video.

He is also asking the judge to find Jennifer in contempt for violating the gag order.

The singer and David became engaged in September, 2008, after less than a year of dating, and they welcomed their son in August, 2009.