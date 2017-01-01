Adele and Marcus Mumford among stars at Grenfell Tower memorial service in London

Adele was among those paying their respects at the Grenfell Tower memorial service in London on Thursday (14Dec17).

Six months ago a tower block in west London caught alight, claiming the lives of 18 children and 53 adults and leaving hundreds homeless.

To remember the lives lost and continue to raise awareness for those still needing help, a gathering was held at the city's St Paul’s Cathedral, where sombre-looking Adele was seen looking visibly upset as she listened to the speeches given.

The 29-year-old singer was quick to visit the area after the tragedy in June, helping those affected alongside her husband Simon Konecki as well as stopping by Chelsea Fire Station to support those who battled the blaze. She also asked fans to donate to the cause during her live shows over the summer.

Sitting beside her at Thursday's service was fellow musician Marcus Mumford, while his actress wife Carey Mulligan - who recently welcomed their second child - was perched on the other side of Adele. The Mumford & Sons frontman organised a celebrity soccer match to raise money for the survivors in September, with others stars who took part including; actors Jamie Dornan and Damian Lewis, rapper Tinie Tempah and musician James Bay.

Marcus too appeared tearful in the cathedral, as others around him cried and wiped their eyes.

Members of the British royal family were in attendance as well, with Prince William joined by his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, his brother Prince Harry, who last month announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle, and their father Prince Charles. All four figures took the time to speak to those still recovering from the fire, with Catherine cradling her baby bump as she prepares to welcome her and William's third child.