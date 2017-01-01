Lenny Kravitz: 'I hope to have a great love again'

Lenny Kravitz is holding out for his next "great love".

The Fly Away singer was married to actress Lisa Bonet, the mother of his daughter Zoe Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993, and he went on to have a relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis and short-lived engagements with model Adriana Lima and actress Nicole Kidman, both in the early 2000s.

He has kept his love life on "the down low" since then and been in relationships with people the public "don't know about" but he is now single and waiting for a new romance to come along.

"I've been like really, really single for the last few months. I'm keeping it that way," he told Mr. Porter's The Journal. "They were the people for that time. Great love, great growth. But I'm waiting to meet that person. I'm waiting for the soul partner, the wife."

He shared how Lisa was his mirror image when they were together and he doesn't expect to find the kind of love they shared again.

"It will never be that. I was 21. She was 21. It's that time when you are discovering yourself, your art. It's a very romantic time in general," the 53-year-old confessed. "I hope to have a great love again. I plan on it."

Lenny has remained "best friends" with Lisa, who has been in a relationship with actor Jason Momoa since 2005. The couple, who have two children, married earlier this year, although it was thought they had tied the knot many years earlier.

The rocker says he stayed friends with most of his exes, including Nicole, who recently co-starred with his daughter Zoe in TV show Big Little Lies.

"Nicole is amazing," he shared. "Zoe and she hadn't spent time together since she was younger, since Nicole and I were together, so that was great."