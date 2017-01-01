Aaron Carter is so desperate to start a family he's considering adoption

Aaron Carter is ready to start a family, he just needs to find the right woman or man to do it with.

The singer came out as bisexual in August (17) and split from girlfriend Madison Parker not long after. And although he’s currently single, Aaron is fully focused on becoming a father one day soon.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” he told Us Weekly. “I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too.

“My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us.”

Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, lost his father Bob in May, but he’s looking to his late dad for inspiration when it comes to starting a family of his own.

“So I’m 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up!” he laughed. “But I do really want to have kids.”

Aaron also admitted in the wide-ranging interview that he didn’t think he’d ever make it to 30, but after celebrating the milestone birthday last week (07Dec17), he’s now in a good place.

It’s been a tough year for the Carter family, with Bob’s death in May and Aaron being arrested for marijuana possession plus a stint in rehab.

Aaron and 37-year-old Nick also fell out, but in the wake of his older brother being accused of rape by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, an allegation he denies, the siblings have patched things up.

“I love (Nick), but he can be a punk sometimes,” Aaron stated. “But I will be in his corner no matter what. I love my brother and I really hope he’s just happy, healthy, doing the same thing and focusing on his career.”