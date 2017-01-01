Nelly won't be charged with rape as prosecutors drop case

Rapper Nelly's rape case has been dropped.

Washington State prosecutors claim they can't proceed due to the alleged victim's refusal to co-operate, according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old woman, who claimed Nelly raped her on his tour bus in a car parking lot in October (17), initially told police she did not want to press charges against Nelly.

The case was forwarded to the King County Prosecutor's office in Washington for possible criminal charges last month (Nov17) after detectives at the Auburn Police Department concluded their investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

Nelly was arrested days after the alleged incident and has been vocal in his defence.

The Hot in Herre hitmaker insisted he was "completely innocent" of charges of second degree rape, stating: "Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation... I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."

His lawyer Scott Rosenblum added, "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges.

"Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."