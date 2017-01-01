Mel B's ex attacks singer over soured divorce deal

Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has accused the pop star of violating their divorce agreement again by blocking his access to one of their homes.

The film producer has gone to court to demand a Los Angeles judge force the singer, full name Melanie Brown, to stick to the terms of the deal they signed last month (Nov17).

According to his new paperwork, obtained by TMZ.com, Brown agreed to let Belafonte into one of their properties to make repairs and help to sell the house, but she is now reportedly refusing to allow him entry.

Belafonte claims he already has a realtor in place, who has found a potential cash buyer, but he is unable to move forward with the sale because of Mel's alleged actions.

He has also taken issue with the former Spice Girls star over custody of their daughter Madison, claiming he was recently due to pick the six-year-old up from school, but arrived to find Brown's nanny had already collected the child.

Brown's representatives have yet to respond to the latest dispute, which emerges just days after the two parties clashed over similar issues.

Last week (ends08Dec17), Belafonte complained that Brown had been late with her first spousal support payment after agreeing to hand over a total of $6.5 million (£4.8 million) in their divorce deal, while he also grumbled after the Wannabe hitmaker reportedly denied him access to their former marital home to collect his belongings.

The singer's lawyer immediately hit back at the claims, insisting she was only a few days late with the support funds and had already cut him a cheque for December's (17) instalment. She also accused Belafonte of being unreasonable in refusing to give the star any advance notice about when he planned to stop by the family house.

Mel filed for divorce to end their almost 10-year marriage in March (17).