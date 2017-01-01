Kenny Chesney adds pet rescues to hurricane relief efforts

Singer Kenny Chesney has expanded his hurricane relief efforts to pets.

In September (17), Chesney launched his Love for Love City Foundation in the hope of raising funds to help those in need following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma. Chesney has a home in the U.S. Virgin Islands and after seeing the devastation caused by the storms, he felt compelled to help.

"I'd never seen anything so apocalyptic," he tells USA Today. "An area called Coral Bay was hit especially hard. My home was gone - and it had been built really strong. I'd lived there for so long so to see it broken and bleeding, especially a place that was known for its beauty and charm, it was devastating. It had become a ghost of an island."

"We did all we could to try for the people who were struggling there," he continues. "We flew generators and coolers down there. You bring them to these people who have been without power for two months and they're literally crying. They appreciate anything you can do because they need it so badly."

However, the 49-year-old also started to notice there were animals in need.

"Once we got past the anxiety of getting water to people and taking care of their basic needs, (we) contacted Big Dog Ranch in Florida and Island Dog Rescue in St. John, St. Thomas and Vieques in Puerto Rico," he continues. "Next thing you know, we've got three or four planes going down there to get these animals healthy and safe."

Chesney and his foundation members have helped relocate 250 animals to U.S. states and many have been adopted, and he is grateful he has been able to do what he can for them.

"There's no blueprint for something like this," he says. "But I'm really proud to be a part of helping the animals."