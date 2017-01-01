Gwen Stefani's children reveal unique holiday tradition

Gwen Stefani's sons opened up about their unique holiday tradition as they appeared on their mother's You Make It Feel Like Christmas TV special on Tuesday night (12Dec17).

The 48-year-old singer is mother to Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and three-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and goes all out every year to ensure her boys have the best Christmas ever.

One of her moves has become tradition over the years - the doorway that leads to the Christmas tree and presents is wrapped with wrapping paper, with the adults counting down until the children can run and break through the paper.

And the trio are more than a little excited about getting to break the wrapping paper this Christmas.

"We try to look underneath it and see the stuff," Kingston said during the NBC special. "But it's always super close to the floor, so we usually don't get to see anything."

"We have to be very patient," Gwen replied. "And we have to make sure that the phone's working and that we videotape the boys crashing through the wrapping paper and then it reveals everything."

Zuma added that he and his brothers all try and "break through at the same time, but Kingston gets through first, usually." Apollo, the youngest of the Stefani boys, smiled: "You run and then when you get close, you can break it out! And then the paper breaks."

Gwen kept up the pretense in front of her children, that the Christmas tradition was all down to Santa.

"That's probably, to me, one of the greatest traditions. I don't know how Santa thought that up. Such a good idea," she smiled.

The No Doubt frontwoman's Christmas special also saw her don a variety of sparkling, festive outfits as she performed tracks from her new festive album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, including a duet of the title song with her country singer boyfriend, and co-writer of the tune, Blake Shelton.

"Yay!! It was incredible to write with @BlakeShelton & share the stage for a song that is so joyful & Christmas-y! #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas #LuckyGirl," Gwen tweeted after the performance aired.