Kendrick Lamar: 'I must have been abducted by aliens'

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is convinced he made contact with extraterrestrials in his youth.

The Humble hitmaker can't shake the memory of seeing a strange alien from outer space standing before him when he was six years old, even though non-believers constantly tell him he must have been seeing things.

“Nobody believed me then and they don’t believe me now,” Lamar explained of his sighting during an interview on U.S. shock jock Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. “It’s just something I can’t really describe, because it just sounds like, ‘OK, you just seen (sic) a dart go past. That s**t don’t make sense'.”

However, when pushed on whether he thought he was abducted by aliens, Kendrick admitted that the possibility haunts him often.

“I probably did," he laughed. “That’s probably why I’m doing music right now. Who knows. They probably gave me the energy.”

Kendrick knows for sure legendary hip-hop producer Dr. Dre provided him with the energy and a platform to create his music at the outset of his career, but Lamar almost lost his opportunity for a big break when he hung up on one of the rap kingpin's representatives during a meal at U.S. restaurant chain Chili's.

"Me and my boy Ali, we was eating at Chili's," the 30-year-old told Stern. "I'll never forget it. We was eating at Chili's and we got a call like, 'Yo, Dr. Dre likes your music', and we was like, 'Yo, who the f**k is this on the phone?' Get outta here, man'. We hung up... We might have blown it. Another call came in from somebody else. Then another call came in from somebody else, like, 'Yo, they trying to reach out and figure out who you with'."

Kendrick's first meeting with Dre was also out of this world: "The first time was the moment I knew I've arrived...," he shared, "He plays a beat and (tells me to) write to it."