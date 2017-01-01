Mariah Carey wears jacket belonging to Manchester bombing victim

Mariah Carey paid tribute to a fan killed during the Manchester Arena bombing by wearing his jacket before performing at the venue on Sunday (10Dec17).

The singer honoured Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 concert goers killed during the sick terrorist attack, which occurred following an Ariana Grande concert in May (17).

The heartfelt gesture was shared by his friend Russell Hayward, who posed with Carey during a pre-show meet and greet and posted the shot on Twitter.

Prior to the show, Hayward expressed his excitement to see the star perform but also noted his grief.

“Very bittersweet evening ahead to see the Queen herself @MariahCarey; saw her not so long ago with Martyn," he wrote. "It was one of the best nights of my life. I’ll be singing along tonight to every word."

Following the concert, he posted a photo of himself alongside Carey and revealed she was wearing Hett's jacket.

“Thank you so much, Mariah. Meeting you was an absolute dream and the cherry on the cake was you wearing Martyn’s jacket," he posted on Monday (11Dec17) alongside a photo of her wearing the item. "You gave me a true memory I shall cherish forever."

Carey previously shared her sorrow at the loss of Hett, a devoted fan, by recording a touching video message that was played during his funeral in June (17).

"I know that you're shining down on us from heaven and I'm happy that all your family and your friends are gathered together in honour of you," she said in the video. "And that I played a strong role in your life, it's a huge honour to me. And I just want to send love to everyone."