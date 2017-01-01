Ed Sheeran to sing in Italian for Andrea Bocelli collaboration

Ed Sheeran will sing in Italian for an orchestral remix of Perfect featuring tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The Shape of You singer released a remix of his ballad with Beyonce at the start of December (17) and he recently announced he had recorded a third version with the classical performer too.

He has now revealed they will both be singing in Italian on the record, which his brother helped to produce.

"Orchestral version of Perfect with the amazing @andreabocelliofficial comes out friday," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (12Dec17). "Orchestrated and produced by my super talented brother Matt, little gift for you all before Christmas. Hope you love it as much as I do. I sing in Italian too which is fun."

Ed previously teased he had a "trick up his sleeve" and had worked with a mysterious collaborator on a third version to help boost his chances of landing the coveted U.K. Christmas number one spot.

"This next one, no-one's expecting," he told BBC Radio 1's Chart Show. "It's more for my Dad's generation. It'll be out in a week. You'll see then."

However, he revealed all during an appearance on America's Today Show last week (ends10Dec17), and told the presenters, "It's just kind of like a little present for Christmas, it's a really beautiful video" and explained Andrea will sing Beyonce's verse but in Italian.

His Perfect duet with Beyonce is currently at the top of the singles charts in the U.S. and the U.K. after it topped the Billboard Hot 100. And the 26-year-old took to social media a couple of days ago to thank the Formation hitmaker for giving him his second U.S. number one in a year, following the success of Shape of You.

"Feels mad to say this, but I've had my second ever number one single in America, one at the start at the year, one at the end (sic)," he wrote. "What a year it's been. Thanks to Beyonce for giving this new version a revamp, and thanks to everyone who's supporting it. You guys rule."