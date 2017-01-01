Britney Spears stage invader heading for trial

A man who crashed the stage during a Britney Spears concert in August (17) is heading to trial over the incident.

The singer was in the middle of her Piece of Me residency show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas when Jesse Webb ran onto the stage from the wings and stood behind her group of dancers.

According to video footage taken by onlookers, a security guard rushed after him, pulled his arms behind his back and walked him towards the wings, but a scuffle ensued and they both ended up on the floor. Webb broke free but was quickly tackled to the ground again and restrained against the floor by a large group of guards and dancers.

Webb has since been charged with one count of battery and one count of disorderly conduct over the stage invasion, during which he allegedly kicked a security guard. According to TMZ.com, he will stand trial on the charges, both misdemeanours, on 18 January (18).

Britney was in the middle of performing her routine to Stronger when the incident occurred and she remained oblivious to the commotion, even though some of her dancers had broken formation to help tackle Webb.

Two security guards eventually walked through the dancers to Britney, who appeared confused and shocked, and she could be heard asking them, "Is something okay? What's going on? What's going on? Who's hurt?"

She was escorted off the stage while Webb was still being restrained and, after he was handcuffed and escorted away, she returned to perform the remainder of her setlist.

Britney began her residency in December, 2013 and it is scheduled to end on New Year's Eve (31Dec17) after a four-year run.