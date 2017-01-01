NEWS Kanye West makes Kardashians Christmas card debut Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West has made his debut on the Kardashian family's Christmas card.



Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian previously told fans that the 2017 offering would feature "women and kids only", and she and her relatives have been sharing teaser snaps of the finished product since 1 December.



However, the Day 11 teaser of the card shows Kim standing next to her rapper spouse.



The image, taken by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, doesn't show either Kim or Kanye's faces, but just their torsos dressed in white tops and light wash jeans, as they stand next to each other with a bare Christmas tree in the background.



It's the first time Kanye has ever appeared in one of the family's world-famous Christmas cards, and it's unclear whether or not he's the only partner to make an appearance. Kourtney Kardashian is still on relatively good terms with ex Scott Disick, the father of her three children, so he could potentially appear, while sister Khloe is loved up with her beau Tristan Thompson. So far, images of Kim and her children, Kourtney and her children and brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream have been teased. However, fans believe that the card may be where Khloe and her half-sister Kylie Jenner confirm their rumoured pregnancies, after months of speculation. Both are reported to be expecting their first child - Khloe with Tristan and Kylie with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.



Kim took on the role of organising the Christmas card shoot this year, and said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in November that it's "women and children this year".



Of her vision behind the theme, Kim added: "This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing (a) jeans-and-T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together."

