Tiesto extends Las Vegas residency into 2020

Dance superstar Tiesto is helping to keep the party going for Las Vegas visitors after extending his club residency into 2020.

The top DJ has been a regular at some of Sin City's most popular hotspots since launching his partnership with Hakkasan Group bosses in 2013, and now he has agreed to play on for a little longer.

"It is an honor to return to Hakkasan Group and to continue my residencies at Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic," he shares in a statement. "Vegas has come to feel like home, and through my residency with Hakkasan Group, I feel proud of the space we've created here for dance music. I look forward to many more opportunities to be inspired by this incredible city in venues that are consistently full of energy."

Tiesto will launch his new run of shows in the New Year (18), when he will also enjoy a series of events to mark his 49th birthday on 17 January, reports Billboard.com.

"Since our Hakkasan partnership began in 2013, Tiesto has been an artist who delivers an amazing experience for our guests time and time again," adds Hakkasan Group CEO Nick McCabe. "We are thrilled to continue this relationship and are excited to kick-off his return with a weekend-long birthday celebration, and have several surprises in store for him to enjoy alongside his fans."

The DJ, who recently became engaged to model Annika Backes, isn't the only superstar to set up home in Las Vegas - Celine Dion, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, and Calvin Harris all have residency gigs in the city set for 2018, while Britney Spears will bring the curtain down on her Britney: Piece of Me shows with one final blow out on New Year's Eve (31Dec17), four years after she launched her run at Planet Hollywood.