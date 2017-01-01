Kesha and Macklemore hitting the road together

Pop star Kesha and rapper Macklemore are joining forces for a summer tour.

They will embark on The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour in Phoenix, Arizona in June (18), and stay on the road for nine weeks before wrapping up the trek in Tampa, Florida on 5 August (18).

The two artists, who recently collaborated on Macklemore's track Good Old Days, announced the news to fans on Monday (11Dec17) in a quirky YouTube video, in which the Same Love hip-hop star declares his plans to quit music in favour of becoming a rollerblading coach.

"I woke up today, and I had an idea," he says in the clip, which starts off with the rapper in bed. "Music? Eurgh! F**k it!"

Swinging his feet out of bed to reveal his inline skates, he continues, "I found a new language, one where I speak with my feet on blades, roller blades. Everybody knows, blades are super hot right now, so what better way to connect with America's youth than to become a rollerblading coach?"

Macklemore, real name Ben Haggerty, then skates outside to his driveway, where Kesha pulls up in her gold Trans Am.

Explaining his new career direction to the Tik Tok hitmaker, he shares, "I'm just kinda over music, honestly. I feel like blading is just current, it's new, it's trendy."

Quick to dismiss his plans, Kesha insists he's "not a blader," instead suggesting, "I have a much better idea: what about if we go on tour, together? Me, you, our fans...?", much to Macklemore's delight.

The joint gigs will also raise funds for charity as $1 (£0.75) from each ticket sold will be donated to causes close to the musicians' hearts - Kesha is supporting the anti-sexual assault group RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), while Macklemore is giving his share of the funds to the organisation M Plus1, where officials work to advance racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund, which he founded with his frequent collaborator Ryan Lewis.

Other stops on The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour include Inglewood, California; Denver, Colorado, Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Canada, and Atlanta, Georgia.