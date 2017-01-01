Kelly Rowland and Ciara lend support to #MeToo movement

Kelly Rowland and Ciara have lent their support to the #MeToo movement.

The anti-harassment movement has been growing ever since disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a serial predator in exposes published in October (17) in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The hashtag on social media sites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram was initially created by Tarana Burke to encourage more women to come forward and name their abusers and harassers, but it really gained momentum when it was retweeted by Alyssa Milano in October.

Now, Kelly Rowland has stepped forward to lend her support to the movement, and to those who have come forward to share their stories.

"First off, I’m very, very proud of the #MeToo movement that’s happening right now,” she told Billboard on Friday (08Dec17). “I think that what I’m most proud of is the bravery that has taken place.”

The mother-of-one added: "The fact that there’s this huge line of communication that’s open, I think that it is necessary. And you see what happens when you communicate. And I just encourage women to continue to communicate, continue to talk about any and everything.”

Stressing that solidarity is the key to keep the movement going, she continued: "We experience different things as women every day. We have to bind together in solidarity and show each other support.”

Ciara also spoke about the the importance of women standing up for each other, and told Billboard that she saluted the survivors.

"There are so many women that stand up for what they believe in and aren’t afraid to fight for what they believe in and fight for their rights,” she said. “I just want to say I salute you and keep on being courageous.”

"Let’s all continue to come together and unite because we are stronger together," she added.