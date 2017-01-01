Chloe Grace Moretz struggled after Brooklyn Beckham split

Chloe Grace Moretz struggled for almost a year after splitting from Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old has opened up about the time she spent apart from the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, and told Australian lifestyle magazine Stellar she wanted to hide after the couple first split in September 2016.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,” Moretz said. “I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

However, it was the unwavering support from her family that kept her spirits up.

"They were like, 'That’s all great that you want to go away – but you can’t. You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing'," she said.

The Kick-Ass star explained how things started to change when she realised she had the power within to change them.

Moretz and the 18-year-old budding photographer were first linked in 2014 and dated sporadically until late 2016. The couple began hanging out again in August (17), and made things official for the second time in September.

She recently told People that the time spent apart from her British beau only strengthened their relationship.

"I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other,” the star said. “It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”