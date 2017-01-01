Melanie Martinez grateful to fans for 'researching false' sexual assault allegations

Singer Melanie Martinez is thanking her fans for "researching" the "false" sexual assault allegations against her.

Timothy Heller, the singer's former friend and fellow musician, published allegations against Martinez on Twitter earlier this month (Dec17), recounting a two-night sleepover they had an unspecified number of years ago.

"She began asking me while in bed if I would have sex with her," she wrote on Twitter. "While being incredibly uncomfortable by this offer, I attempted to laugh it off. I had a boyfriend at this time, and she knew that... I said no and I thought we could move on."

According to Heller, Martinez tried again on the next night, with the 22-year-old allegedly pushing the subject relentlessly before she gave in and let her touch her breasts. Heller also claimed Martinez started "touching the rest of" her and subsequently performed oral sex on her and penetrated her with a sex toy without her consent.

The singer, who rose to fame on the 2012 edition of America's The Voice, issued a statement on Twitter saying she was "horrified and saddened" by the allegations. And now Martinez has taken to the social media site to thank her fans for their support.

"I understand how hard it could be to see my side of the story, considering no one with a heart would want to invalidate anyone speaking up about this topic," she writes. "I want to thank my fans who took the time to research the timeline, analyze past Instagram photos, and question the story being told, which reveal her false statements."

"I trusted so many people in my life who took advantage of that trust for their own personal gain," she continues. "Please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure and I would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent."