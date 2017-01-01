John Mayer home after emergency appendix op

John Mayer is home and recovering following an emergency appendectomy earlier this week.

The 40-year-old singer was taken to a hospital in New Orleans early on Tuesday (05Dec17) to undergo an operation to remove his appendix, and his planned shows with band Dead & Company were subsequently postponed.

On Friday, he shared a snap of himself in a multi-coloured coat standing outside in the snow on Instagram, reassuring fans he was doing well.

"Home. See you in a bit," Mayer captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji.

The Daughters hitmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologise for the cancelled shows and to thank fans for their supportive messages.

"Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets," he wrote. "I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly."

He also took a selfie in the mirror of a bathroom and shared the picture, in which he is wearing a hospital gown and medical bracelet, on Instagram with the humorous caption, "Still got it".

Mayer was set to perform in New Orleans with Dead & Company, a Grateful Dead spin-off band, on Tuesday night before he fell ill. That show was postponed, as well as their gigs in Orlando and Sunrise in Florida this week.

"The Dead & Company concerts that were postponed due to John Mayer’s emergency appendectomy have been rescheduled for February 24th in New Orleans, February 26th in Ft. Lauderdale, and February 27th in Orlando," the group tweeted.