Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hold hands in New York

Notoriously private couple Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn put on a rare public display of affection as they held hands in New York.

The 27-year-old smiled as she was escorted into Madison Square Garden on Friday (08Dec17) before her headline performance at the iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

Wearing a plaid winter coat and bulky black boots, the 27-year-old smiled and waved to fans waiting outside the venue, according to People.

“Taylor and Joe are spending time together in New York City. Taylor was in the best mood,” a source told the website. “Joe stayed for the whole show and they later left together as well. They are staying at Taylor’s apartment.”

Joe, who starred in last year's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, was also with the singer for her private party backstage at the Jingle Ball, along with Taylor's close friends Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff and Camila Cabello.

The pair has been quietly dating since the start of the year, and while they’re yet to confirm their romantic status, friends of the couple say the relationship is in a great place.

“It’s a great relationship that everyone hopes will last. Joe could definitely be the one,” a source close to the Shake it Off hitmaker told People. “Their relationship is very different from Taylor’s past ones. Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. He loves being an actor but doesn’t like the celebrity part of it. It’s pretty special to find someone you’re on the same page with.”

Taylor is keeping herself busy in the coming months, as she announced a global arena tour to accompany her new album, Reputation. The tour will kick off in Arizona in May (18), with stops in London, Canada and Australia.