Max Clifford dead at 74

Celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died at the age of 74.

The disgraced PR guru, who over his career represented clients such as Simon Cowell and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, was serving an eight-year jail sentence on eight counts of indecent assault after being sentenced in May 2014.

Clifford had a heart attack and was taken to hospital earlier this month after collapsing in his cell at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, according to BBC News.

He was transferred to a local hospital after collapsing for a second time in the space of 24 hours, and his daughter described him as being "in a bad way" after he suffered a second cardiac arrest on Friday (08Dec17).

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Clifford died on Sunday in a statement.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman,” it reads.

A spokeswoman added: "Our condolences are with Mr Clifford's family at this difficult time."