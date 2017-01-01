Nicole Kidman got to know Keith Urban after they married

Nicole Kidman only really "got to know" her husband Keith Urban after they married.

The Australian actress met the New Zealand-born country singer at an event in Los Angeles back in 2005, and they married in Sydney a little over a year later in June 2006.

While their relationship moved at a fast pace, Nicole is now certain that was how their romance was always meant to play out.

"There was an enormous attraction initially, and we got engaged after three months and then we got to know each other after we were married," she told Red magazine. "But I think that meeting at a certain age makes a difference. And I trust my gut instinct. From the first minute I met him, there was a feeling of ahh, okay, somehow I've met home. And he had the same feeling. That was all we had, but that was the essence of what we worked from."

Nicole and Keith have gone on to welcome daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith Margaret, six. And spending time as a family unit is important for both performers, with the girls constantly accompanying their parents on trips.

"The kids don't like the separation, so we just keep it together. And Keith is a touring musician – they're used to being on the road. He's willing to travel and make it work," the 50-year-old shared.

Whenever Nicole and Keith aren’t working, they can be found at their base in Nashville, Tennessee. Though the city is a long way from where she spent her childhood years, the blonde beauty has nothing but praise for the city, the home of country music.

"It's an easier lifestyle – smaller town, slower pace, which I prefer. It takes work, because you have to travel more for your career, but it's worth it," she added.