Justin Bieber pledges help for California fire victims

Justin Bieber has promised to help those affected by the deadly California wildfires.

There are at least five fires burning in Southern California, and more than 200,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. About 141,000 acres have been burnt so far, with almost 8,700 firefighters still fighting the flames, U.S. network ABC reported on Saturday (09Dec17).

Justin shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on Friday (08Dec17), pledging his support to those in need.

“I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” the 23-year-old said in the video. “Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities.”

He added: “Fundraisers or whatever we can do. I’m going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be okay.”

Justin also let his followers know where they can donate supplies – including new and used clothes, blankets, pillows, sheets, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, baby formula, board games, toys, food items, water, and more. His Instagram post also included drop-off locations for the items, such as the Standard Hotel in West Hollywood.

Many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyonce and JAY-Z are under threat of being affected by the fires, while Chelsea Handler, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof and Paris Hilton detailed their evacuations from their luxury homes last week (ends08Dec17).

"Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times," Chelsea tweeted on Thursday (06Dec17).

The fires also caused Gwyneth Paltrow to miss a special event promoting her website Goop's festive pop-up shop in Miami, Florida on Friday night.

In a note read to guests, the Oscar winner shared, “I write to you from Los Angeles, where I have been marooned due to sickness and fires..."