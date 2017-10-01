NEWS Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, Foo Fighters and Declan McKenna BBC Music Awards winners Newsdesk Share with :







The winners of the BBC Music Awards 2017 have tonight been revealed during a one-hour BBC Two special, The Year in Music 2017, which saw Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man, Foo Fighters and Declan McKenna all presented with awards.



Bob Shennan, Director, BBC Radio and Music, said: “Congratulations to all the recipients of the awards and to the nominees - the calibre of all the artists involved this year was outstanding. It’s been a brilliant year for music on BBC TV, with our ‘At the BBC’ specials with Sam Smith, Harry Styles and U2, the launch of Sounds Like Friday Night, and the defining music event of the year… One Love Manchester. The Year in Music 2017 on BBC Two really has provided a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge the artists that have made an impact over the past year, as well as reflect on the greatest musical moments - many of which brought people together through their shared love of music.”



American rock band Foo Fighters were awarded Live Performance of the Year for their Saturday night headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at 2017’s Glastonbury Festival. The band had to cancel their 2015 Glastonbury headline appearance after Dave Grohl broke his leg, and in The Year in Music they talk about feeling they had something to prove when they returned this year, as well as having no idea of the scale of the festival. The band released their acclaimed ninth studio album, Concrete And Gold, in September.



On their appearance at Glastonbury, Dave Grohl said: “It really did just turn into this one big ball of love and energy and celebration and music. That’s what you want every show to be, but when it’s on that scale it’s a big feeling.”



When accepting their award for Live Performance of the Year, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins said: “I think we should thank all of our fans here in the UK because we really cut our teeth becoming a live band here. You guys really taught us how to be a band that could headline a gig like Glastonbury, so this [award] is for all of us. Thank you very much. It [the UK] is definitely our second home.”



British Album of the Year went to soul singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man - AKA Rory Graham - for his album, Human, which debuted at Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart and has had sales of over 850,000 to date. The album includes his breakthrough single of the same name, which reached Number 2 in the UK Singles chart, and also features the singles Skin and Grace (We All Try). Rag’n’Bone Man finished second in the BBC Sound Of 2017 list earlier this year.



On receiving his award Rag’n’Bone Man said: “Thank you very much, that’s a proper good award. I keep thinking at one point that someone is going to fishhook me off and tell me it’s a joke, but it’s not, and it’s a wonderful thing to have. Thank you very much to everyone at the BBC that supported my music over the years. Big up to Radio 1 and people like MistaJam and Huw Stephens for supporting me. All of the musicians I work with, my management and my label – thank you very much.”



Earlier this week Declan McKenna was named BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year. He appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was presented with his award by Radio 2 presenter, Jo Whiley.



The singer-songwriter and musician from Hertfordshire originally uploaded his breakthrough single, Brazil, to BBC Music Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks in 2014 when he was only 15 years old, and this year he released his acclaimed debut album, What Do You Think About the Car?



Declan said: "I'm delighted and honoured to accept this award from BBC Music Introducing. I'd like to say a big thank you for relentlessly rooting for me throughout the years; no award could ever overshadow the time, effort and support given by so many others to get me to the point I'm at now, and for that I'm eternally grateful!"



Grime artist Stormzy was awarded Artist of the Year. 2017 saw the rapper score a Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart with his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which incorporated styles from grime to gospel. His busy year included a collaboration with Little Mix and saw him perform on the Other Stage at Glastonbury where he attempted to orchestrate the biggest mosh pit the festival had ever seen. He also featured on the Artists for Grenfell charity single, Bridge Over Troubled Water.



After reflecting on the past year Stormzy said: “I don’t know what the future holds for me but I’m definitely ready for it.”



When accepting his award Stormzy said: “I’ve just got to thank my whole team, the Merky team, Fraser T Smith who helped me make an incredible album. And yeah, I’m actually blessed to be able to say that I’m an artist that’s managed to be regarded as someone that’s worthy of this award. Thank you guys. Love.”



The Year in Music 2017, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and guest presenter Clara Amfo, featured musicians and broadcasters giving their views on the highs and lows in the world of music over the last 12 months, including the greatest performances and the biggest stories. Contributors included Stormzy, Foo Fighters, Nile Rodgers, Rag'n'Bone Man, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, Sampha, George Ezra, Blossoms, Nick Grimshaw, MistaJam and Jo Whiley, as well as a specially filmed performance by Rag'n'Bone Man.



The Year In Music 2017 is a BBC Studios production and was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Channel Controller, BBC Two; Jan Younghusband, Head of BBC Music TV Commissioning, and James Stirling, Editor, BBC Music. The executive producer is Phil Dolling, Head of Events, BBC Studios, and the producer is Dione Newton.



To qualify for nomination, artists must have had a significant impact from 1 January to 1 October 2017. For the Artist and Album award categories, the panel comprised of the daytime radio presenters for the BBC’s main pop music networks (Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2) from early breakfast until the evening shows (5am-10pm), and a BBC panel comprised of BBC Music and BBC Radio executives. The panel for the Live Performance and BBC Music Introducing award comprised BBC Music and BBC Radio executives.

