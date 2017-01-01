Cheryl 'finding it hard without boyfriend Liam Payne at home'

New mum Cheryl is reportedly finding it tough with her boyfriend Liam Payne being away from home so much.

Since his band One Direction went on hiatus in January 2016, Liam has thrown himself into launching a solo career. The 24-year-old has been travelling the world with his new material, which means he's missing out on time with Cheryl, 34, and their baby son Bear.

"When Liam is home he's very hands-on with Bear," an insider told Britain's Closer magazine. "She loves spending time just the three of them as a family in their happy bubble. They enjoy morning snuggles in bed and going for country walks.

"But the reality of life with an international popstar is starting to sink in and Cheryl isn't sure she can cope."

Cheryl and Liam welcomed Bear in March (17), little over a year after they first began dating.

Despite taking some time out of the spotlight to focus on her son, Cheryl is also said to be plotting a career comeback. Her last album, Only Human, charted at number seven in the U.K. charts in 2014, and she's reportedly hoping to start making music again soon. There are also rumours she'll rejoin The X Factor U.K. judging line-up for the third time.

"When they're both working next year, she wants to make sure they spend as much time as a family as possible," the source continued.

And while Liam is away, Cheryl has been leaning on her old Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts. She even gave Girls Aloud stars Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle, who she's famously not as close with, a shout out on Instagram to mark the pop group's 15th anniversary last month.