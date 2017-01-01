Meghan Trainor's boyfriend helped her out of 'dark place' after surgery

Meghan Trainor credits her boyfriend Daryl Sabara with helping her out of a "dark place" following her vocal cord surgery.

The All About That Bass star underwent two operations on her vocal cords, the most recent surgery occurring earlier this year (17), with the health issues leaving her in a state of distress.

However, the grown-up Spy Kids star, who she began dating in the summer of 2016, helped her get back on form by encouraging her to exercise and eat well.

"He's changed my entire life; he cooks for me, taught me how to cook, and he told me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Even mentally, because after my second surgery, I went into this kind of dark place and he was like, 'Wanna work out?' and I was like, 'No, but O.K.' Now I love it, I'm obsessed with it and I've never felt better."

The 23-year-old, who turns 24 later this month (Dec17), has been showing off her new figure in recent weeks and she credits both her boyfriend and Shaun T's FOCUS T25 workout DVDs with her look.

Meghan will hit U.S. TV screens in January (18) as a judge on the new reality TV show The Four: Battle for Stardom alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs, DJ Khaled and music executive Charlie Walk.

She said she had no hesitation about signing up for the project as it's so different from other singing competition shows such as The Voice or The X Factor.

"I was really excited because it's brand new and it's not what you've seen before," she explained. "It's very fresh and the reward is so amazing - how they actually give you an opportunity to work with people in the music industry and to have a chance to be heard on the radio - that's just a no-brainer for me."