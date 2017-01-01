Gwen Stefani's son praying for safety during Southern Californian blazes

Gwen Stefani’s oldest son has prayed that God will put a force field around their house as the Southern Californian wildfires continue to blaze.

People living in the southern counties of the U.S. state have been hit by a streak of fires this week, and celebrities' homes are among those in harm's way.

During a pre-taped appearance for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (08Dec17), Gwen admitted the blazes have left her shaken, especially as her boyfriend Blake Shelton isn’t with her.

“I’m OK,” she began. “I was home alone, and literally Blake flew out the morning of (the start of the fires) and I was like ‘You’re going to leave me here in the fire. This is crazy!’

"And my little boy, I was really proud of, Kingston kept texting me, like, ‘Mom I’m praying for you, I hope that God puts a force field around us and the winds blow the other way’. Because we were scared, it’s scary and who knows what’s going to happen next.”

As well as 11-year-old Kingston, Gwen also has sons Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The No Doubt star has been thinking about Ellen too, as the winds had started to blow the blazes towards the comedienne and chat show host’s Santa Barbara neighbourhood. Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi have had to evacuate their house.

“I kept thinking, 'Should I put the sprinklers on now?'” Gwen continued. “It is really scary, especially when you’re going to sleep by yourself. And you’ve seen my house, you know what it’s like, and my son’s like ‘Don’t wear your earplugs tonight, turn your ringer on (on your cell phone) so you can hear if someone calls’."

Ellen isn't the only celebrity evacuee - Lea Michele was forced out of her home and Lionel Richie was forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night so he could stay in Los Angeles and help family members escape the flames.