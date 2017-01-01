NEWS U2 edged out by Sam Smith in albums race Newsdesk Share with :







He may be too good at goodbyes, but this week Sam Smith edges out midweek leaders U2 to say hello again to the top of the Official Albums Chart. The Thrill of it All returns to Number 1 after three weeks away.



Ed Sheeran's ÷ is also on the rebound, back up two to 2, while Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Together Again advances two places to 3, and Pink's Beautiful Trauma goes back up six to land at 4.



U2 are this week's highest new entry – Songs of Experience gives the Irish icons their 17th Top 10 album in the UK and goes in at Number 5.



Aside from U2, there are six more albums breaking into the Top 40 this week.



Pete Tong, the Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley's Ibiza Classics, orchestral reimaginings of vintage dance hits, is new at Number 17, following up their 2016 chart-topper Classic House, while Rolling Stones' compilation On Air is new at 25.



Midge Ure's Orchestrated, featuring orchestral reworkings of the singer's solo and Ultravox back catalogue, is new at 33; Strictly Come Dancing vocalist Tommy Blaize starts at 34 with Life & Soul; Sam Smith's debut In the Lonely Hour returns to the Top 40 at 37; and Van Morrison's Versatile goes in at 38.

