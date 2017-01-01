Ed Sheeran had to borrow clothes from Niall Horan after bus mishap on night out

Ed Sheeran had to borrow some of Niall Horan's clothes after they were involved in a minor road mishap on a recent night out.

Niall has been touring the U.S. with his post-One Direction solo material, and after playing at the Wild 94.9 Jingle Ball in San Jose, California last month (Nov17), Ed hopped on the Irish singer's tour bus with rapper Logic for a night out in San Francisco.

"We decided before we got on, probably because Ed's got ginger hair, but we decided that we were going to have Irish night on the bus," Niall said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (07Dec17). "And it turns out Ed knows more about Ireland than all of us put together and all of us are Irish.

"We're going along, just leaving the venue and some car pulls out in front of our bus. We're all there having beers listening to these jiggy Irish songs. And then some car pulls in front of us, and obviously we can't see through the window, so our bus goes 'doff', slams on its brakes. I go flying, we're all lying on top of each other, it's weird. I hit my nose off the top of a bottle of beer, it was very aggressive. Beer absolutely everywhere."

The beer spill left Ed with a wet top, so he had to borrow some of Niall's clothes. However, the singers aren't the same size, which meant the Shape of You star didn't have much choice when it came to picking a new outfit.

"So he starts trying on jackets. Ed's my height, but he's a little bit broader in the shoulders so nothing would fit him. And he goes, 'what's that?' I was at a Boston Bruins hockey game three weeks previous and they gave me a home shirt with Horan number 17 on the back. And that was the only thing Ed could wear," Niall laughed. "So we end up going to the pub. As if we weren't recognisable enough."