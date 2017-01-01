John Legend gets excited when daughter Luna plays the piano

John Legend has high hopes that his daughter Luna will follow in his musical footsteps.

The All of Me hitmaker, who announced he is expecting his second child with wife Chrissy Teigen last month (Nov17), is secretly hoping to have another popstar in the family.

John opened up about his experiences co-parenting with Chrissy and his desire for his daughter, Luna, 19 months, and their new arrival at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday (07Dec17).

"I want them (Luna and the baby on the way) to find what they're passionate about and commit to it," John told ET during the singer's LVE Collection wine tasting event in Hollywood. "Whatever it is, I'll support them. I love when Luna plays around with the piano, and I love when she plays with her little toy microphone that my friend bought her for her birthday. I get excited when it looks like she's following in my footsteps."

However, like most children of her age, Luna is happily exploring all the options and like her model mother, a keen foodie who is also a cookbook author, John revealed she has her own little play kitchen and loves being around when Chrissy is cooking.

"Who knows what she's going to do when she's older," he mused. "Maybe she'll be an engineer, maybe she'll be a computer programmer, or maybe she'll be, anything, you know. I just want her to know that she can do anything."

Even though the pair dated for four years before marrying in Como, Italy in 2013, John admitted that parenting was a whole new ball game which they had to learn to navigate together.

"Part of it is learning how to parent together, because even though Chrissy and I have been together for a long time, we haven't been parents together until the last year," he shared. "I think you start to learn how to parent together and what kind of responsibilities you want to share and take on."